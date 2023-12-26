Left Menu

"Show revolves around youth, their lives," says Pratik Gandhi about 'Crimes Aaj Kal 2'

Actor Pratik Gandhi talked about being part of the recently released anthology series 'Crimes Aaj Kal 2' and how he found it different from his previous works.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:11 IST
"Show revolves around youth, their lives," says Pratik Gandhi about 'Crimes Aaj Kal 2'
Pratik Gandhi (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pratik Gandhi talked about being part of the recently released anthology series 'Crimes Aaj Kal 2' and how he found it different from his previous works. He told ANI, "I have always been an actor but this is the first time I am part of a story as a host so it's a new thing for me. I am an experimental actor and thus just thought of doing it."

The series focuses on the youth, their lives and the crimes happening in the society. Pratik added, "The show revolves around the youth and their lives, complexities and mindsets, which makes it fascinating. Today's youth face various challenges every day being in this digital world. This is something I resonate with and this is a subject that needs to be discussed."

As the web series brings out different stories, he shares which among them touched him most as a host, "All the stories are interesting, and it is difficult to talk about anyone. However, one subject that I found very relevant is that today's youth lack patience and it needs to be addressed because this led to anger and frustration in them." Pratik, who was seen in Hansal Mehta's directorial 'Scam 1992' is excited about working with him in his next series on Mahatma Gandhi. "We are working together in a series on Gandhi that shows the initial years of his life."

The series explores gripping criminal cases through the lens of youngsters, with detailed sequences of events woven together to shed light on the crimes happening in society. The series is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

