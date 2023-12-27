Entertainment News Roundup: Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)