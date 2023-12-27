Entertainment News Roundup: Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jewish
- Rapper Ye
- Kanye West
- Hebrew
- anti-Jewish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protesters against Gaza war
US Jewish group protests in eight cities for Gaza ceasefire
Four suspected Hamas members plotting attack on Jewish institutions arrested in Germany, Netherlands
President meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies
Canadian youth facing terrorism charges for alleged plot against Jewish people