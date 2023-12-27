'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations -Yonhap
Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.
Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations.
