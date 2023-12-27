Left Menu

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 09:10 IST
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite'' has died, South Korea's emergency office said on Wednesday.

Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023