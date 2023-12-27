Left Menu

Scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai booked for abetting woman's suicide

The accused called the woman again on June 15, 2022 and threatened to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she failed to fulfil his demand for money.The woman allegedly ended her life by consuming rat poison at her house the same evening, the official said.The police initially registered a case of accidental death.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 09:43 IST
Police have registered a case against a scrap shop owner in Navi Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman who used to sell scrap items to him, an official said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in June last year, he said.

She used to collect scrap and sell it at the shop of the accused in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai township here. The victim once sold the scrap to another dealer and after the accused came to know about it, he went to her house in Dahisar Mori area on June 13, 2022. The accused then allegedly beat up the woman and demanded money from her, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said without specifying the amount sought by the man. The accused called the woman again on June 15, 2022 and threatened to defame her and kidnap her daughter if she failed to fulfil his demand for money.

The woman allegedly ended her life by consuming rat poison at her house the same evening, the official said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death. After a probe into the incident and recording statements of the victim's family members and other witnesses, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police said.

