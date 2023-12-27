Entertainment News Roundup: Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks; 'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug accusations and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January.

Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug accusations

Lee Sun-kyun, an actor in South Korea's Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead on Wednesday by authorities following up a report that he had gone missing, a fire official in the capital said. Lee, 48, who played the head of a wealthy household in the film, had faced investigation over accusations of illegal drug use amid a government crackdown in which police questioned him three times, with one session running 19 hours over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

