Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveal names of twin daughters as they turn a month old

Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab The couple tied the knot in 2018.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:45 IST
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveal names of twin daughters as they turn a month old
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular TV actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday announced the names of their twin baby daughters, who were born on November 27.

There were reports that the couple had welcomed twin girls last month.

On the festive occasion of Gurpurab, Dilaik, 36, and Shukla, 41, shared they have named their children Jeeva and Edhaa.

''Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels,'' they said in an Instagram post.

Dilaik and Shukla announced their pregnancy in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023