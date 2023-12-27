Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveal names of twin daughters as they turn a month old
Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab The couple tied the knot in 2018.
Popular TV actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday announced the names of their twin baby daughters, who were born on November 27.
There were reports that the couple had welcomed twin girls last month.
On the festive occasion of Gurpurab, Dilaik, 36, and Shukla, 41, shared they have named their children Jeeva and Edhaa.
''Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels,'' they said in an Instagram post.
Dilaik and Shukla announced their pregnancy in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018.
