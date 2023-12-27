Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Lee of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' found dead amid drugs probe; Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, "Vultures," has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.

Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash

Walt Disney production company Lucasfilm is suing a themed carwash on the outskirts of the Chilean capital Santiago for plagiarizing its multibillion-dollar galactic film and television saga "Star Wars," lawyers for the carwash said. Star Wash has shared videos on social media showing attendants dressed as "Star Wars" characters such as Chewbacca or a Stormtrooper wiping down hoods, bounty hunter Boba Fett, and hero Cassian Andor wielding hosepipes instead of blasters and Darth Vader appearing to use The Force to summon cleaning cloths.

Telecom Italia, DAZN agree new soccer streaming deal - sources

Telecom Italia (TIM) has renewed a deal with sports streaming service DAZN to continue offering Italy's top Serie A soccer league matches over the next five seasons, two sources said on Wednesday. Under the new agreement, TIM will pay some 43-46 million euros ($47.52-50.83 million) per year to keep showing Serie A games on its video content platform TimVision via DAZN, the sources said.

Actor Lee of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' found dead amid drugs probe

Lee Sun-Kyun, a South Korean actor who drew global attention with his performance as the wealthy patriarch in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead on Wednesday in an apparent suicide in a Seoul park, officials in the capital said.

Lee, 48, who met a gory end in the 2019 film, South Korea's first to win any Oscar, had faced police questioning three times over accusations of illegal drug use amid a government crackdown, with one session running 19 hours over the weekend.

