Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sources say China pressured Taiwanese band before vote, Beijing denies

China pressured a popular Taiwanese rock band to make pro-China comments ahead of Taiwan's key elections next month, according to sources with knowledge of the situation and a Taiwan security note, but Beijing denied doing so. China's National Radio and Television Administration asked the band Mayday to publicly voice support for Beijing's claims that democratically governed Taiwan is part of China, according to the internal Taiwan security note reviewed by Reuters.

Depardieu accusations expose divide in France over sexism

An open letter penned by dozens of actresses and other artists in defense of Gerard Depardieu, the cinema giant accused of sexual harassment, has laid bare divisions in France over the #Metoo reckoning with sexism. Actresses Nathalie Baye and Carole Bouquet - a former partner of Depardieu - as well as singer and former first lady Carla Bruni were among the more than 50 household cultural figures who called Depardieu the victim of a public "lynching".

South Korea police defend probe of 'Parasite' actor who was found dead

The head of the district police force that investigated South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun over allegations of illegal drug use on Thursday defended the tough questioning of him before he was found dead. Incheon Metropolitan Police chief Kim Hui-jung told a news briefing the entire process was justified and done with Lee's consent. He expressed "deep regret" over his death and offered his condolences to his family.

Turkey fines popular TV series after religious controversy

Turkey's radio and television watchdog RTUK on Thursday placed a two-week broadcasting ban on the popular television series "Kizil Goncalar" (Crimson Buds), a board member said, as it was deemed to be against "society's national and spiritual values". Ilhan Tasci, a member of the RTUK board representing the main opposition, said on social media platform X that the regulator had also imposed a 3% administrative fine on broadcaster Fox TV, owned by Walt Disney Co. unit Fox Networks Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)