Zac Brown files for divorce with wife Kelly Yazdi

American singer Zac Brown and his wife, Kelly Yazdi are going to part ways after four months of marriage.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:08 IST
Zac Brown and his wife Kelly Yazdi (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
American singer Zac Brown and his wife, Kelly Yazdi are going to part ways after four months of marriage. They told TMZ, "We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

After the model deleted her Instagram account and reactivated it under her married name, fans started to speculate that the couple might have broken up, according to the site. As of right now, Brown is no longer visible on Yazdi's account, and the ex-couples are not following one another.

When PEOPLE asked for comments, representatives for Brown and Yazdi did not respond right away. According to TMZ's claim from last month, the estranged couple were married in August in Georgia.

In December 2022, reports surfaced confirming that the country music artist had proposed to the actress. "He proposed in Hawaii a while ago," a source told People at the time. "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Prior to this, Brown was married to jewellery designer Shelly Brown. After 12 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in October 2018. Zac and Shelly are parents to five children: Joni, 12, Georgia, 13, Lucy, 15, and Justice, 16; their son Alexander is nine years old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

