Director Zack Snyder says it would be cool to see a "20-year-old James Bond"

Zack Snyder, the director of DC Studios' 'Justice League' and Netflix's new 'Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire', has expressed interest in giving the British superspy a time-travelling makeover as the 60-year-old serial reinvents itself, reported the New York Post. "It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder told the Atlantic. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there."Snyder is not slated to direct the next Bond film.

According to the New York Post, a full-blown 007 origin story has never taken place in Eon Productions' 25-movie franchise. The closest they've come to explaining Ian Fleming's mysterious Bond is the agent earning his "00" status at the start of 2006's "Casino Royale" starring Daniel Craig. Even then, the actor was 38. The ages of actors playing James Bond have varied widely over the years. Sean Connery filmed the first movie, "Dr. No," at 31, and Roger Moore wrapped up his tenure with "A View to a Kill" at 57. However, how old the tuxedoed actor is usually has no bearing on the plot. A Bond in his twenties has already existed. George Lazenby was 29 years old when he shot "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is the actor with the most momentum to portray the legendary role, according to a UK casting insider. Producer Michael G. Wilson fueled speculation on October 22 when he told Deadline that their eventual choice would be "a 30-something."

Nonetheless, considering the shocking finale of 2021's "No Time To Die," a typical prequel starring a younger James would not be surprising. There has been no clear information concerning Craig's future features since his final film was released two years ago.

In October, producer Barbara Broccoli informed the Guardian that the 26th entry is still a long way off."I think these movies reflect the time they are in," she said. "And there's a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven't even begun with that." Long breaks are normal for the storied series. Six years elapsed between Timothy Dalton's final adventure, 1989's "Licence To Kill," and Pierce Brosnan's first, 1995's "GoldenEye." The same lengthy gap occurred between Craig's "Spectre" in 2015 and "No Time To Die" in 2021. By that math -- should Snyder's wish come true -- the next actor to play James Bond could be 16 years old right now, reported the New York Post. (ANI)

