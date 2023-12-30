Left Menu

Director Zack Snyder says it would be cool to see a "20-year-old James Bond"

A Child of Fire', has expressed interest in giving the British superspy a time-travelling makeover as the 60-year-old serial reinvents itself, reported the New York Post.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:35 IST
Director Zack Snyder says it would be cool to see a "20-year-old James Bond"
Zack Snyder (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Zack Snyder, the director of DC Studios' 'Justice League' and Netflix's new 'Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire', has expressed interest in giving the British superspy a time-travelling makeover as the 60-year-old serial reinvents itself, reported the New York Post. "It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder told the Atlantic. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there."Snyder is not slated to direct the next Bond film.

According to the New York Post, a full-blown 007 origin story has never taken place in Eon Productions' 25-movie franchise. The closest they've come to explaining Ian Fleming's mysterious Bond is the agent earning his "00" status at the start of 2006's "Casino Royale" starring Daniel Craig. Even then, the actor was 38. The ages of actors playing James Bond have varied widely over the years. Sean Connery filmed the first movie, "Dr. No," at 31, and Roger Moore wrapped up his tenure with "A View to a Kill" at 57. However, how old the tuxedoed actor is usually has no bearing on the plot. A Bond in his twenties has already existed. George Lazenby was 29 years old when he shot "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, is the actor with the most momentum to portray the legendary role, according to a UK casting insider. Producer Michael G. Wilson fueled speculation on October 22 when he told Deadline that their eventual choice would be "a 30-something."

Nonetheless, considering the shocking finale of 2021's "No Time To Die," a typical prequel starring a younger James would not be surprising. There has been no clear information concerning Craig's future features since his final film was released two years ago.

In October, producer Barbara Broccoli informed the Guardian that the 26th entry is still a long way off."I think these movies reflect the time they are in," she said. "And there's a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven't even begun with that." Long breaks are normal for the storied series. Six years elapsed between Timothy Dalton's final adventure, 1989's "Licence To Kill," and Pierce Brosnan's first, 1995's "GoldenEye." The same lengthy gap occurred between Craig's "Spectre" in 2015 and "No Time To Die" in 2021. By that math -- should Snyder's wish come true -- the next actor to play James Bond could be 16 years old right now, reported the New York Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023