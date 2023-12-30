Parineeti Chopra wishes mother on her birthday, calls her 'Best women in the world'

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:37 IST
Parineeti Chopra with mother Reena Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with her mother Reena Chopra. On her mother's birthday, she did not hold herself back in expressing her love. The 'Mission Raniganj' actor took to Instagram stories to share a picture with her mother. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the best woman in the world. Period. @reenachopra.art."

Parineeti shared a picture with her mother from her engagement day. Parineeti was seen dressed in a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She had kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit was adorned with a string of pearls. Her mother, on the other hand, wore a white saree.

Notably, Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple got married on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

