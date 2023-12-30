Kriti, Nupur Sanon, MS Dhoni party together ahead of New Year

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bollywood sister duo-actors Kriti and Nupur Sanon party with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Nupur's rumoured boyfriend and singer, Stebin Ben, who was also present, treated fans to a group picture.

The image captured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi posing with Kriti Sanon, Nupur and Stebin Ben. Dhoni looked handsome as always. He wore a black shirt with black-white printed jeans. His lady love was seen in a white dress.

Kriti wore an orange-purple-hued off-shoulder dress, while Nupur opted for a blackish-grey blingy short dress for the party. Re-sharing the pictures on her Instagram story, Nupur wrote, "Bidding goodbye to 2023 with the best energies around...2024, we're almost ready to welcome you!"

Nupur also shared a solo picture with her "Mahi bhai." Sharing the picture, she wrote, "And obviously the best! Mahi bhai."

Recently, Nupur also treated fans with a picture featuring herself, MS Dhoni, and Stebin Ben from friend Hitesh Sanghvi's birthday celebration. Dhoni, considered a talismanic wicketkeeper batsman who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool', led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result.

His winning percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, make him India's most successful captain ever. In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Suffice it to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has won five IPL titles with CSK - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

In 250 IPL matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92. He has scored 24 half-centuries, with the best score of 84*. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti recently finished shooting for their film 'Do Patti'.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement. The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon.

The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited. It will be out on Netflix. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'. Nupur, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. (ANI)

