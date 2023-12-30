Ariana Grande looks back on one of "most challenging, happiest years"

Singer Ariana Grande felt grateful as she looks back on a challenging year in her life. The singer-songwriter thanked everyone for a year of possibilities, experiences, and people she met in a recent Instagram story post, reported People. In her post, one can see a picture of a queen on a pink sheet of paper. Grande wrote her message in black and white text.

"One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," Grande, 30, wrote. "there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings." "I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment," she continued.

She added, "I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this near." In the post, the "7 Rings" singer also said she's felt an abundance of pride and love this year, regardless of negativity she's gotten from people making assumptions about her life.

"i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not." She concluded the post by wishing her fans a Happy New Year. "if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass," she said.

According to People, Grande has recently been in the spotlight for her relationship with Ethan Slater. After meeting on the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, the costars developed a romance off-screen. Following Grande's divorce from husband Dalton Gomez and Slater's divorce from wife Lilly Jay, their relationship was first made public by People in July 2023.

In December, a source told People that things are "serious" between Grande and the Spamalot actor, 31. "Ariana is serious with Ethan," they said. "She loves being with him." The insider added that while the pair "go out occasionally" as Grande puts the finishing touches on her upcoming album, they "mostly enjoy staying in. It's a very normal relationship."

One of the couple's first outings together was captured on camera on December 23. The Broadway actress and singer were captured on camera enjoying a night on the town in New York City. Before seeing Slater in Spamalot, Grande's family had supper at their favourite Italian restaurant with her father, Ed Butera, a source close to the star told People.

Grande looked stunning in an all-black outfit that included a black blouse with fuzzy cuffs, a miniskirt, and a furry bucket hat. Slater, on the other hand, went for a more active look, donning a zip-up, joggers, and running shoes. "They love to support each other in their work," the source said. "When she's done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can," reported People. (ANI)

