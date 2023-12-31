Left Menu

Dua Lipa feels 'beyond lucky' to end 2023 in India

Pop singer Dua Lipa, who is on a vacation with her family in India, on Sunday penned a heartwarming note about ending 2023 in the country The Grammy winner, known for songs such as Levitating and Houdini, also thanked the Indian people for extending their love and hospitality to her and her dear ones.Lipa wrote about her India journey on Instagram.I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:36 IST
Dua Lipa feels 'beyond lucky' to end 2023 in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Pop singer Dua Lipa, who is on a vacation with her family in India, on Sunday penned a heartwarming note about ending 2023 in the country The Grammy winner, known for songs such as ''Levitating'' and ''Houdini'', also thanked the Indian people for extending their love and hospitality to her and her dear ones.

Lipa wrote about her India journey on Instagram.

''I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity.

''This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!'' the 28-year-old said.

In the same post, the singer also shared a video montage of her enjoying the traditional Kalbelia dance in Rajasthan, posing in front of an elephant and zooming in on a tiger at a sanctuary. She also shared a series of pictures visiting a temple with her family, going on a desert safari, and shaking a leg with folk dancers at a resort. Lipa ended her post with a video capturing her riding on a horseback on a street.

Earlier this week, the singer visited the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi along with her family.

She had also shared pictures from her stay in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

''Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love, light health and happiness for the year ahead (sic)'' Lipa wrote in the caption of the pictures.

This is not Lipa's first visit to India. She last toured the country in 2019 for a music festival in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024