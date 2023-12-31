'Hasya Rang Ustav' to treat Delhiites with rib-tickling comedy

Kicking off 2024 on a humorous note, an upcoming festival, ''Hasya Rang Utsav'', will showcase the best of comedy plays and hilarious stand-up acts here in the national capital, starting January 2.

Organised by the Delhi government's art and culture department, Sahitya Kala Parishad, the three-day festival, scheduled to take place at Kamani Auditorium, will feature renowned comedians Ahsaan Qureshi, Rajat Sood and Raja Rancho.

The day one of the festival will begin with a stand-up comedy act by Qureshi, the runner-up of ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'', followed by two side-splitting plays, Navras Theatre Group's ''Mera Pati Salman Khan'' and Antraal Theatre's ''Hakim.com''.

''Comedy, in all its forms, has the amazing power to both reflect and inject much-needed humour into society. Featuring a masterful fusion of stand-up comedy and powerful performances, this festival offers an exciting journey through the realm of humour. We invite all creative enthusiasts to join us in this carnival of laughter,'' said Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary at Sahitya Kala Parishad, in a statement.

Making the audience roll in the aisles with his rib-tickling jokes on day two will be winner of ''India's Laughter Champion'' Sood, followed by two hilarious and insightful plays -- Silly Souls Foundation's ''Hayee Padosan'' and director Shuddho Banerjee's ''Zindagi Once More''.

'''Hayee Padosan' is a love triangle between two friends cum roommates who barely make a living working on their magazine, and a punjabi girl who moves into the apartment next door. The play has a touching message that genuine love and respect are only possible when we recognize and honor each other,'' read the description of the play.

The comedy festival will conclude on January 4 with a performance by ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2'' fame comedian Raja Rancho and a laughter-packed act ''Andhere Mein'', directed by Sunil Rawa.

