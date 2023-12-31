Left Menu

"We put out heart to deliver best": Prabhas on 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' success

Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the movie office, breaking a new global record by crossing Rs 500 crore.' Prabhas expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support for 'Salaar

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:44 IST
"We put out heart to deliver best": Prabhas on 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' success
Prabhas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire,' starring actor Prabhas, has gained widespread acclaim and the film is being lauded for its storytelling, presentation, characters, and the canvas that is being put up in the magnificent realm of Khansaar. 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office, breaking a new global record by crossing Rs 500 crore.'

Rebel star Prabhas expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support for 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.' In response to the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

