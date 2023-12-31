Left Menu

Woman bludgeons husband to death in Nagpur district, surrenders

A 40-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death and surrendered herself before the police in Maharashtras Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.Accused Aruna Patil told the police that she was fed up with her husbands drinking habits. She surrendered herself before the police on Sunday morning, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:38 IST
A 40-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death and surrendered herself before the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Aruna Patil told the police that she was fed up with her husband's drinking habits. The woman, a resident of Awandhi village within the limits of New Kamptee police station, said her husband Anand Bhaduji Patil often demanded money from her for alcohol.

The couple had a heated argument on Saturday night after Anand asked for money to buy liquor. When denied, he abused Aruna and went off to sleep. Aruna then smashed Anand's head with a stone, killing him. She surrendered herself before the police on Sunday morning, the official said.

