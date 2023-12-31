Woman bludgeons husband to death in Nagpur district, surrenders
A 40-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death and surrendered herself before the police in Maharashtras Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.Accused Aruna Patil told the police that she was fed up with her husbands drinking habits. She surrendered herself before the police on Sunday morning, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death and surrendered herself before the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.
Accused Aruna Patil told the police that she was fed up with her husband's drinking habits. The woman, a resident of Awandhi village within the limits of New Kamptee police station, said her husband Anand Bhaduji Patil often demanded money from her for alcohol.
The couple had a heated argument on Saturday night after Anand asked for money to buy liquor. When denied, he abused Aruna and went off to sleep. Aruna then smashed Anand's head with a stone, killing him. She surrendered herself before the police on Sunday morning, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra’s Nagpur
- Awandhi
- Anand
- Accused Aruna Patil
- New Kamptee
- Anand Bhaduji
- Aruna
ALSO READ
It Can't Get Bigger Than This - From the Khans to Akshay, Ajay, Hrithik - Tinseltown in full force to attend Producer Anand Pandit's Birthday Bash
Mathaji Sri Ramyananda Bharati Swamini: Women Empowerment through Dharma & Devotion
Government has created new category of Ex-Agniveer in recruitment to CAPFs: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
"He'll be rejected by people of Bihar": Nityanand Rai reacts to posters of Nitish Kumar ahead of INDIA meet
Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade demands daily passenger train service from Vasco to Belagavi