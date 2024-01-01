Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Ayodhya rings in New Year

Scores of people gathered at Ayodhya's famous Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on Sunday to ring in the new year amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A group of local residents began streaming in by 11 pm on Sunday night at the iconic roundabout to click selfies and photos.

As soon as the clock struck 12 am, a motley group came together and cheered 'Happy New Year' and some later chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which is named after the legendary singer, has become a famous spot for taking selfies in the holy city, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by at the roundabout during his roadshow on Saturday.

Rekha Sengupta came along with her husband and other family members to ring in 2024.

''Today (December 31) is my birthday and in a short while we will be celebrating New Year. Tomorrow, we also plan to go to Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and, the newly-built airport,'' she told PTI.

Security personnel were deployed at prominent locations in temple town, including at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Many revellers expressed joy over the scheduled consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

Neeraj Gupta came to Ayodhya along with two of his friends from Bahraich Road.

''We have come to celebrate New Year on the holy birthplace of our revered Lord Ram. Tomorrow (January 1) we will go to Saryu river to take a holy dip, visit a Shiva temple and then seek the blessings of Ram Lalla at Ramjanmabhoomi,'' he told PTI.

Several people, mainly youngsters were seen taking selfies standing at the periphery of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

