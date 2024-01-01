Entertainment News Roundup:
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault
U.S. singer, dancer and "American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents. Abdul, who rose to fame as a chart-topping singer in the late 1980s, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series "American Idol."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
British man accused of swindling nearly $100 million in wine fraud case pleads not guilty
10 TN fishermen arrested in British overseas territorial waters handed over to Indian Coast Guard
British boy missing for six years found in France, returns home
Purpose of criminal laws was to punish those against British govt: Amit Shah.
British teenagers convicted of 'ferocious' murder of transgender girl