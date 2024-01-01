Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Las Vegas standup comic Shecky Greene dies at 97 and 'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault.

Entertainment News Roundup: Las Vegas standup comic Shecky Greene dies at 97 and 'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault

U.S. singer, dancer and "American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents. Abdul, who rose to fame as a chart-topping singer in the late 1980s, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series "American Idol."

Las Vegas standup comic Shecky Greene dies at 97

Shecky Greene, a comic legend of the old-school Las Vegas lounge acts who rubbed elbows with yesteryear entertainment greats, died on Sunday, his widow told the media.

His wife of 41 years, Marie Musso Greene, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her husband, born Fred Sheldon Greenfield in Chicago, died of natural causes at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

