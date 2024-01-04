Entertainment News Roundup: Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief'; Golden Globes 2024 embark on new era for awards show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief'

"Schitt's Creek" creator and four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy is showing off a more serious side to himself as part of a multiyear film and TV deal with the streaming giant Netflix. The maiden production is the film "Good Grief," which Levy wrote, directed and stars in. It follows his character, Marc, whose life is turned upside down when his husband ,Oliver, played by Luke Evans, dies suddenly in an accident.

Explainer-Golden Globes 2024 embark on new era for awards show

The 81st Golden Globes, the kickoff to the Hollywood film and TV awards season, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, under new ownership, an expanded voting membership, and a new broadcast network and host after years of criticism for ethical lapses and lack of diversity. WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOW

'American Idol' star Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault

U.S. singer, dancer and "American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on two popular talent shows, according to court documents. Abdul, who rose to fame as a chart-topping singer in the late 1980s, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series "American Idol."

