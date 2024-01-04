Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes; AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe awards

The following is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes awards on Sunday. FILM

AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

Elvis Presley fans who missed out on seeing their hero when he was alive will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock 'n' Roll perform later this year, thanks to virtual reality. Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley's life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.

'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes

Hollywood stars are preparing to dance the night away as box office smash "Barbie" leads nominees for Sunday's Golden Globes, the kickoff to the industry's glitzy awards season. The first big party in Tinseltown since contentious labor disputes last year, the Globes will honor the best of film and television according to roughly 300 entertainment journalists from around the world. That is a change from the past, when about 80 people chose the winners.

Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief'

"Schitt's Creek" creator and four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy is showing off a more serious side to himself as part of a multiyear film and TV deal with the streaming giant Netflix. The maiden production is the film "Good Grief," which Levy wrote, directed and stars in. It follows his character, Marc, whose life is turned upside down when his husband ,Oliver, played by Luke Evans, dies suddenly in an accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

