Entertainment News Roundup: Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief'; AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show and more

Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service. TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its FAME series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

Factbox-Full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe awards

The following is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes awards on Sunday. FILM

Glynis Johns, actress who played 'Mary Poppins' suffragette, dead at 100

Glynis Johns, the husky-voiced British actress most widely known for her role as a suffragette who reconnects with her children thanks to a magical nanny in the blockbuster 1964 movie musical "Mary Poppins," has died at the age of 100. Johns, a versatile film and stage veteran who won a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in the Stephen Sondheim musical "A Little Night Music" and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1960 film "The Sundowners," died of natural causes at an assisted living facility in the Los Angeles area, said her manager, Mitch Clem.

AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

Elvis Presley fans who missed out on seeing their hero when he was alive will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock 'n' Roll perform later this year, thanks to virtual reality. Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley's life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.

'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes

Hollywood stars are preparing to dance the night away as box office smash "Barbie" leads nominees for Sunday's Golden Globes, the kickoff to the industry's glitzy awards season. The first big party in Tinseltown since contentious labor disputes last year, the Globes will honor the best of film and television according to roughly 300 entertainment journalists from around the world. That is a change from the past, when about 80 people chose the winners.

Dan Levy shows more solemn side in Netflix film 'Good Grief'

"Schitt's Creek" creator and four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy is showing off a more serious side to himself as part of a multiyear film and TV deal with the streaming giant Netflix. The maiden production is the film "Good Grief," which Levy wrote, directed and stars in. It follows his character, Marc, whose life is turned upside down when his husband ,Oliver, played by Luke Evans, dies suddenly in an accident.

Explainer-Golden Globes 2024 embark on new era for awards show

The 81st Golden Globes, the kickoff to the Hollywood film and TV awards season, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, under new ownership, an expanded voting membership, and a new broadcast network and host after years of criticism for ethical lapses and lack of diversity. WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOW

