Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes; Actors on thriving and surviving in the Hollywood awards season and more

Britain's Carey Mulligan, a two-time Oscar nominee who is vying this year for a best actress Golden Globe for her role in "Maestro," cuts to the chase: "Oh just enjoy it and have fun and don't take it too seriously."

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service. TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its FAME series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

'Barbie' brings her pink party to Sunday's Golden Globes

Hollywood stars are preparing to dance the night away as box office smash "Barbie" leads nominees for Sunday's Golden Globes, the kickoff to the industry's glitzy awards season. The first big party in Tinseltown since contentious labor disputes last year, the Globes will honor the best of film and television according to roughly 300 entertainment journalists from around the world. That is a change from the past, when about 80 people chose the winners.

Actors on thriving and surviving in the Hollywood awards season

Britain's Carey Mulligan, a two-time Oscar nominee who is vying this year for a best actress Golden Globe for her role in "Maestro," cuts to the chase: "Oh just enjoy it and have fun and don't take it too seriously."

