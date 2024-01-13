Entertainment News Roundup: Disney studio Pixar poised to cut jobs, number undecided -source; Universal Music Group to lay off some employees and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney studio Pixar poised to cut jobs, number undecided -source

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios is set to cut jobs as the studio has completed production on some shows and now has more staff than it needs, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday. TechCrunch reported earlier that Pixar was set to undergo layoffs as high as 20% this year, with the studio's team of 1,300 people reduced to under 1,000 over the coming months.

Exclusive-Believe SA top investors explore takeover of French digital music co –sources

The largest shareholders in Believe, the French music services company behind best-selling French artists such as rap duo PNL, have been exploring the possibility of taking it private, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The investors, who include the group’s CEO and founder Denis Ladegaillerie and U.S. investment firm TCV, have been sounding out interest from private equity firms over a bid for Paris-based Believe less than three years after its stock market debut, the sources said on condition of anonymity. The shareholders were working with advisers, two of the people said.

Universal Music Group to lay off some employees

Universal Music Group will lay off some employees in 2024, a company spokesperson said on Friday, making the world's largest record label the latest to join a wave of layoffs this year. Universal Music Group (UMG) may cut hundreds of jobs in the first quarter, mostly in its recorded music division, Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day.

'Parasite' director Bong, South Korean artists urge probe into handling of actor case

A group of South Korean filmmakers, actors and industry officials, including "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho, on Friday called for a probe into the handling by police and media of drug abuse allegations involving late actor Lee Sun-kyun. Lee, who shot to global fame with his performance as the wealthy patriarch in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead last month in an apparent suicide.

