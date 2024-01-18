Entertainment News Roundup: Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'; Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith's back on the screen and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates released on Tuesday.

Jason Momoa Image Credit: Wikipidea

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates released on Tuesday. The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest of the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

'Succession,' 'The Bear' prevail at nostalgic Emmy Awards

Media dynasty drama "Succession" and restaurant dramedy "The Bear" dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, earning six trophies each as Hollywood handed out its top accolades for television. "Succession," the HBO series about the high-stakes battle for control of a global business empire, won the prestigious best drama prize for its fourth and final season.

Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

"You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100% me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The married couple of assassins from the hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" returns to action in a new TV reboot of the 2005 film. Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago.

Elton John joins elite EGOT ranks with Emmy win

Musician Elton John was elevated to the rare status of EGOT on Monday when a livestream of a concert from his farewell tour won an Emmy award. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - and only 19 people in history have won all four honors during their career.

Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as 'Swifties', are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol's 'Eras' tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday. Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339%, 176%, 133% and 108%, respectively.

