Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender; Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste and more

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler's guitar collection up for auction

British musician and former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is selling off a large part of his extensive guitar collection at a London auction with part of the proceeds going to charity. The collection, which includes some of the most significant guitars from Knopfler's 50-year career, is on show at Christie's auction house ahead of the Jan. 31 sale.

'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender

After a rocky road to the screen, “Nimona" has emerged as an unexpected animated film awards contender after receiving the most nominations for the genre's 2024 Annie Awards. "It’s a dream. What a Cinderella story, a phoenix rising from the ashes," said co-director Troy Quane of the nine Annie nods for "Nimona," now streaming on Netflix.

Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting

Alec Baldwin on Friday was charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust," reinstating a criminal case against the actor months after previous charges were dropped. Friday's indictment by a New Mexico grand jury followed an independent forensic test concluding that Baldwin, 65, would have had to pull the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to fire the live round that struck Hutchins in the chest and killed her.

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based. “I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

