Entertainment News Roundup: Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste; 'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender

After a rocky road to the screen, “Nimona" has emerged as an unexpected animated film awards contender after receiving the most nominations for the genre's 2024 Annie Awards. "It’s a dream. What a Cinderella story, a phoenix rising from the ashes," said co-director Troy Quane of the nine Annie nods for "Nimona," now streaming on Netflix.

Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting

Alec Baldwin on Friday was charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust," reinstating a criminal case against the actor months after previous charges were dropped. Friday's indictment by a New Mexico grand jury followed an independent forensic test concluding that Baldwin, 65, would have had to pull the trigger of a revolver he was using in a rehearsal for it to fire the live round that struck Hutchins in the chest and killed her.

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based. “I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

