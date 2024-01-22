Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender and Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste.

Left Menu

“I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Nimona' goes from underdog to surprise animation awards contender

After a rocky road to the screen, “Nimona" has emerged as an unexpected animated film awards contender after receiving the most nominations for the genre's 2024 Annie Awards. "It’s a dream. What a Cinderella story, a phoenix rising from the ashes," said co-director Troy Quane of the nine Annie nods for "Nimona," now streaming on Netflix.

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based. “I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

