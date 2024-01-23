Entertainment News Roundup: Escobar's hippo heads up a less political Berlin Film Festival; Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

Left Menu

The Berlinale - usually best known for its politically-focussed films - is this year taking a step back from the burning issues preoccupying a turbulent world. Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film "Origin" was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 02:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@historyinmoment)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Escobar's hippo heads up a less political Berlin Film Festival

The story of "Pepe", the hippopotamus who lived in Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar's private menagerie, will jostle for space with a slew of science fiction movies in the main line-up of next month's Berlin Film Festival. The Berlinale - usually best known for its politically-focussed films - is this year taking a step back from the burning issues preoccupying a turbulent world.

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based. “I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

