Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix films chief Stuber to depart, start own firm; Norman Jewison, director of 'Moonstruck,' 'In the Heat of the Night,' dies at 97 and more

Escobar's hippo heads up a less political Berlin Film Festival

The story of "Pepe", the hippopotamus who lived in Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar's private menagerie, will jostle for space with a slew of science fiction movies in the main line-up of next month's Berlin Film Festival. The Berlinale - usually best known for its politically-focussed films - is this year taking a step back from the burning issues preoccupying a turbulent world.

Netflix films chief Stuber to depart, start own firm

Netflix said on Monday that Scott Stuber, head of films, will leave the streaming service pioneer in March to start his own media company. No replacement was identified. Stuber, who joined the company in 2017 to expand its slate of original films, was named the chairman of Netflix Film in January 2023.

Norman Jewison, director of 'Moonstruck,' 'In the Heat of the Night,' dies at 97

Canadian film director Norman Jewison, whose eclectic array of masterpieces included the 1967 racial drama "In the Heat of the Night," the 1987 tart romantic comedy "Moonstruck" and the 1971 musical "Fiddler on the Roof," has died at the age of 97, his publicist said. Jewison, who was nominated three times for the Academy Award for best director and received a lifetime achievement Oscar in 1999, died at his home on Saturday, publicist Jeff Sanderson said on Monday.

Coco Jones dreams big as she eyes best new artist Grammy

Former Disney star Coco Jones has rebranded herself into a first-time Grammy nominee in five categories, including best new artist. However, the 26-year-old is learning to dream even bigger.

Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based. “I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

