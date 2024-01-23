Ileana D'Cruz shares no-makeup selfie, reveals reason behind her "raccoon eyes"Ileana D'Cruz shares no-makeup selfie, reveals reason behind her "raccoon eyes"

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, on Monday shared a no-makeup selfie and talked about the sleepless nights that she is going through. Taking to Instagram stories, Ileana treated fans with a new glimpse of herself and her son.

In the selfie, Ileana can be seen flaunting her bare face with a no-makeup look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Behind every mama trying to take a flattering, no-makeup selfie that tries not to show her sleepless-nights-raccoon-eyes..."

She also shared a video of Koa playing with her and captioned it, "...is a jumpy little munchkin who's responsible for said raccoon eyes, but also for bringing her more joy than she could ever imagine possible and a bruised arm." Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.' (ANI)

