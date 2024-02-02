Entertainment News Roundup: Will AI mean the death of music, or herald a new era of creativity; Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Travis Kelce star of his own biographical comic book

Want to know more about Taylor Swift's boyfriend? He will be the subject of a comic book coming out shortly.

Desperately seeking new home: 3 million sound recordings

Since the start of the pandemic, one of the world's largest collections of popular music has been housed in a former pig barn in rural New York state. But difficulty obtaining permits linked to zoning issues means the Archive of Contemporary Music is looking for a new home.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico. Court documents showed Baldwin, 65, entered his plea as he waived his right to an arraignment nearly two weeks after a grand jury indicted the actor on Jan. 19, reviving a criminal case that had been dismissed months earlier.

Candace Bushnell tells true tales of 'Sex and the City' on UK tour

Candace Bushnell, the U.S. writer whose work inspired "Sex and the City", is completely relaxed about dating and not even suffering from stage fright as she takes her one-woman show on a UK tour. "I don't have a lot of nerves or anything like that. It just it feels very natural," the 65-year-old told Reuters on the eve of a series of British stage performances of her "True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY".

Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years

U.S. singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel released "Turn The Lights Back On" on Thursday, his first new single in 17 years. The ballad is the Grammy Award winner's first original song since 2007's "All My Life", which was followed that same year by "Christmas in Fallujah", featuring Cass Dillon. Joel's 13th and last studio album, "Fantasies & Delusions", was released in 2001.

Will AI mean the death of music, or herald a new era of creativity?

Inside a recording room at Queen Mary University of London, a group of researchers fiddle with novel artificial intelligence (AI) tools to develop what they call the "new virtual worlds" of music. Andrea Martonelli and Max Graf are among more than 30 doctoral students working with Dr Mathieu Barthet, a senior lecturer in Digital Media, to explore computational creativity and generative AI. Together, they have set up a futuristic studio where music meets cutting-edge tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)