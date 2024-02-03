Entertainment News Roundup: Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years; ‘Argylle’ soundtrack mixes disco energy, secret Beatles song and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Biden to meet Black entertainment figures in Los Angeles -Deadline Hollywood

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with Black entertainment industry leadership in Los Angeles on Saturday, Deadline Hollywood reported on Friday, citing a source. Biden will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday, according to a White House news release.

‘Argylle’ soundtrack mixes disco energy, secret Beatles song

Grammy-winning film composer Lorne Balfe says he was encouraged to step out of his comfort zone for the new spy movie "Argylle", and the result is a disco-inspired score that includes an initially top-secret Beatles track. The soundtrack for the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, was released on Friday and features two songs from actor and singer Ariana DeBose.

'Fawlty Towers' stage show to open in London's West End

Classic 1970s comedy show "Fawlty Towers" is hitting the London stage in May in a new theatrical adaptation, nearly 50 years after the original television series first aired. "Fawlty Towers The Play" has been adapted for the stage by series writer and actor John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty, the inhospitable owner of a chaotic fictional hotel in the southern English seaside resort town of Torquay.

Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed opposite Rocky, dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, died on Thursday at age 76, his manager said in a statement on Friday. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep," said manager Matt Luber.

Desperately seeking new home: 3 million sound recordings

Since the start of the pandemic, one of the world's largest collections of popular music has been housed in a former pig barn in rural New York state. But difficulty obtaining permits linked to zoning issues means the Archive of Contemporary Music is looking for a new home.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico. Court documents showed Baldwin, 65, entered his plea as he waived his right to an arraignment nearly two weeks after a grand jury indicted the actor on Jan. 19, reviving a criminal case that had been dismissed months earlier.

Candace Bushnell tells true tales of 'Sex and the City' on UK tour

Candace Bushnell, the U.S. writer whose work inspired "Sex and the City", is completely relaxed about dating and not even suffering from stage fright as she takes her one-woman show on a UK tour. "I don't have a lot of nerves or anything like that. It just it feels very natural," the 65-year-old told Reuters on the eve of a series of British stage performances of her "True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY".

Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years

U.S. singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel released "Turn The Lights Back On" on Thursday, his first new single in 17 years. The ballad is the Grammy Award winner's first original song since 2007's "All My Life", which was followed that same year by "Christmas in Fallujah", featuring Cass Dillon. Joel's 13th and last studio album, "Fantasies & Delusions", was released in 2001.

