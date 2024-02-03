Odd News Roundup: Raccoon mischief triggers blackout in Toronto, trapping people in elevators and Soccer-Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Raccoon mischief triggers blackout in Toronto, trapping people in elevators

An inquisitive raccoon fiddled with electricity equipment in Toronto and cut power for thousands in the downtown core late on Thursday, knocking out traffic lights in Canada's largest city and trapping some people in elevators. Crews investigating the outage determined that the nocturnal mammal made contact with equipment at a downtown Toronto station, Utility Hydro One said on social media.

Soccer-Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile

Chile's Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club, Colo Colo, eccentrically at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano, arriving in a helicopter dressed as a king and riding a horse around the pitch holding a fake sword. The event drew 30,000 fans who celebrated the return of the 36-year-old midfielder, who joined the club last month after stints with Brazilian sides Atletico Paranaense and Flamengo, where he won the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.

