Dandadan Chapter 140: Dandadan Chapter 139: Predictions and Global Release Schedule and More

Dandadan manga enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Dandadan Chapter 140, following the suspenseful events of Dandadan Chapter 139. This Japanese manga series has consistently captivated its audience with its unique blend of supernatural elements and high-stakes adventure.

The tale takes another intriguing turn as Zuma, having finally managed to recover the ball, vanishes without a trace post-acquisition. This development, coupled with Momo's sudden resurgence of powers, hints at a potential breakthrough in their harrowing journey through the Diaorama’s world. The eagerly anticipated Dandadan Chapter 140 is poised to unveil the mysteries surrounding Momo's regained abilities and Zuma's whereabouts following his crucial retrieval of the gold ball.

What Happened Previously?

In the gripping narrative of Dandadan, the last we saw in Dandadan Chapter 139, Zuma and Momo found themselves in a perilous situation. Having narrowly escaped a deadly challenge involving an enormous florentine, they were immediately thrust into another daunting task: the quest for a donut. Despite the seemingly innocuous nature of this challenge, the duo quickly realized the stakes were far from trivial.

While they managed to locate the dessert, they were ambushed by a group of frogs, revealing the competitive and dangerous nature of their environment. These frogs, participants in the same twisted game, hinted at the impossibility of leaving this bizarre world, governed by the enigmatic Danmara.

The tension escalated when Momo was nearly eliminated in a dramatic confrontation involving a giant donut. However, Zuma heroically intervened, saving her from certain doom. Their relief was short-lived as they discovered their next objective: a gold ball perched atop a macaron, guarded by a menacing frog.

Risking everything, Zuma and Momo raced to secure the artifact, all the while dodging the lethal swings of the chef's roller. The chapter concluded with Zuma successfully recovering the ball, but his fate, as well as the whereabouts of the artifact post-retrieval, were left shrouded in mystery.

Dandadan Chapter 140 Predictions

As fans of Dandadan speculate on the events of Chapter 140, several predictions have emerged. The pivotal moment of Momo regaining her powers suggests a significant turning point in their quest. The recovery of the gold ball by Zuma is expected to play a crucial role in their attempt to navigate the challenges of the Diaorama’s world.

However, Dandadan is known for its unpredictable twists and turns. The anticipation surrounding how Momo regained her powers and the implications of Zuma's disappearance after obtaining the gold ball is at an all-time high. Will their newfound advantages pave the way for their escape, or will unforeseen complications arise?

Release Date and Availability

Dandadan Chapter 140 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, available in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine. For international readers, the chapter will be accessible according to the following global release schedule:

Pacific Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 7:00 am PT

Central Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 9:00 am CT

Eastern Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10:00 am ET

British Summer Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 8:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm CEST

Philippines Time: Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11:00 pm PHT

Brazil Time: Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:00 pm BRT

Australian Central Time: Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 1:30 pm ACT

