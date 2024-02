Entertainment News Roundup: Biden to meet Black entertainment figures in Los Angeles -Deadline Hollywood; 'Fawlty Towers' stage show to open in London's West End and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Springsteen rocks with Jon Bon Jovi at pre-Grammys tribute

Bruce Springsteen and other music stars paid tribute to rocker Jon Bon Jovi on Friday at an annual pre-Grammys fundraiser, putting their spin on hits such as "Blaze of Glory" from the singer's extensive rock catalog. Bon Jovi founded a band of the same name in 1983 in New Jersey and helped define the guitar-heavy rock of the 1980s. The 61-year-old was chosen as this year's Person of the Year by MusiCares, a charitable arm of the Recording Academy that raises funds to help musicians with health care and other needs.

Biden to meet Black entertainment figures in Los Angeles -Deadline Hollywood

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with Black entertainment industry leadership in Los Angeles on Saturday, Deadline Hollywood reported on Friday, citing a source. Biden will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday, according to a White House news release.

‘Argylle’ soundtrack mixes disco energy, secret Beatles song

Grammy-winning film composer Lorne Balfe says he was encouraged to step out of his comfort zone for the new spy movie "Argylle", and the result is a disco-inspired score that includes an initially top-secret Beatles track. The soundtrack for the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, was released on Friday and features two songs from actor and singer Ariana DeBose.

'Fawlty Towers' stage show to open in London's West End

Classic 1970s comedy show "Fawlty Towers" is hitting the London stage in May in a new theatrical adaptation, nearly 50 years after the original television series first aired. "Fawlty Towers The Play" has been adapted for the stage by series writer and actor John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty, the inhospitable owner of a chaotic fictional hotel in the southern English seaside resort town of Torquay.

Carl Weathers, who lit up screen as Apollo Creed in 'Rocky,' dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, died on Thursday of undisclosed causes, his manager announced on Friday. He was 76. Though he had other prominent roles, acting in the recent "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and the 1987 science fiction horror movie "Predator," Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

Desperately seeking new home: 3 million sound recordings

Since the start of the pandemic, one of the world's largest collections of popular music has been housed in a former pig barn in rural New York state. But difficulty obtaining permits linked to zoning issues means the Archive of Contemporary Music is looking for a new home.

Candace Bushnell tells true tales of 'Sex and the City' on UK tour

Candace Bushnell, the U.S. writer whose work inspired "Sex and the City", is completely relaxed about dating and not even suffering from stage fright as she takes her one-woman show on a UK tour. "I don't have a lot of nerves or anything like that. It just it feels very natural," the 65-year-old told Reuters on the eve of a series of British stage performances of her "True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY".

Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years

U.S. singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel released "Turn The Lights Back On" on Thursday, his first new single in 17 years. The ballad is the Grammy Award winner's first original song since 2007's "All My Life", which was followed that same year by "Christmas in Fallujah", featuring Cass Dillon. Joel's 13th and last studio album, "Fantasies & Delusions", was released in 2001.

Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok

When the biggest names in music gather on Sunday for the industry's top honors at the Grammy Awards, they will hand out a new trophy for best African music performance. The prize reflects the growing popularity of Afrobeats, and other music from the continent, which is gaining a global audience with help from social media platforms such as short-form video app TikTok.

