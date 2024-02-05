Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift chases album of year record at female-focused Grammys; Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at Grammys weekend tribute

Bruce Springsteen and other music stars paid tribute to rocker Jon Bon Jovi on Friday at an annual pre-Grammys fundraiser, putting their spin on hits such as "Blaze of Glory" from the singer's extensive rock catalog. Bon Jovi founded a band of the same name in 1983 in New Jersey and helped define the guitar-heavy rock of the 1980s. The 61-year-old was chosen as this year's Person of the Year by MusiCares, a charitable arm of the Recording Academy that raises funds to help musicians with health care and other needs.

‘Argylle’ soundtrack mixes disco energy, secret Beatles song

Grammy-winning film composer Lorne Balfe says he was encouraged to step out of his comfort zone for the new spy movie "Argylle", and the result is a disco-inspired score that includes an initially top-secret Beatles track. The soundtrack for the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, was released on Friday and features two songs from actor and singer Ariana DeBose.

Taylor Swift chases album of year record at female-focused Grammys

Luminaries of the music business gather to hand out the annual Grammy awards on Sunday at a red-carpet ceremony that may culminate with another record for Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old pop superstar in the middle of the world's highest-grossing tour is competing for an unprecedented fourth album of the year trophy with "Midnights."

Carl Weathers, who lit up screen as Apollo Creed in 'Rocky,' dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, died on Thursday of undisclosed causes, his manager announced on Friday. He was 76. Though he had other prominent roles, acting in the recent "Star Wars" spinoff series "The Mandalorian" and the 1987 science fiction horror movie "Predator," Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

NFL-Taylor's Version: Swift-related Super Bowl bets include Kelce proposal

While Taylor Swift has not revealed if she will jet across the Pacific Ocean to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, that has not stopped online sportsbooks from offering bets that revolve around her presence at the game. Novelty bets around major sporting events are nothing new but a number of sports betting companies decided to have some fun with the Swift-Kelce craze after the Kansas City Chiefs punched their Super Bowl ticket.

Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok

When the biggest names in music gather on Sunday for the industry's top honors at the Grammy Awards, they will hand out a new trophy for best African music performance. The prize reflects the growing popularity of Afrobeats, and other music from the continent, which is gaining a global audience with help from social media platforms such as short-form video app TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)