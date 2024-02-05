Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with fourth album of year win; Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs and more
Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with fourth album of year win Taylor Swift won the Grammy award on Sunday for album of the year, becoming the only artist to win the top music industry prize four times over her career.
Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at Grammys weekend tribute
Bruce Springsteen and other music stars paid tribute to rocker Jon Bon Jovi on Friday at an annual pre-Grammys fundraiser, putting their spin on hits such as "Blaze of Glory" from the singer's extensive rock catalog. Bon Jovi founded a band of the same name in 1983 in New Jersey and helped define the guitar-heavy rock of the 1980s. The 61-year-old was chosen as this year's Person of the Year by MusiCares, a charitable arm of the Recording Academy that raises funds to help musicians with health care and other needs.
Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs
Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.
Taylor Swift won the Grammy award on Sunday for album of the year, becoming the only artist to win the top music industry prize four times over her career. Swift won the honor on Sunday for pop album "Midnights" at a ceremony dominated by female musicians.
Factbox-Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony
The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:
NFL-Taylor's Version: Swift-related Super Bowl bets include Kelce proposal
While Taylor Swift has not revealed if she will jet across the Pacific Ocean to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, that has not stopped online sportsbooks from offering bets that revolve around her presence at the game. Novelty bets around major sporting events are nothing new but a number of sports betting companies decided to have some fun with the Swift-Kelce craze after the Kansas City Chiefs punched their Super Bowl ticket.
Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok
When the biggest names in music gather on Sunday for the industry's top honors at the Grammy Awards, they will hand out a new trophy for best African music performance. The prize reflects the growing popularity of Afrobeats, and other music from the continent, which is gaining a global audience with help from social media platforms such as short-form video app TikTok.
