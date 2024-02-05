Entertainment News Roundup: Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at Grammys weekend tribute; Taylor Swift makes Grammys history as women rule music's top honors and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at Grammys weekend tribute

Bruce Springsteen and other music stars paid tribute to rocker Jon Bon Jovi on Friday at an annual pre-Grammys fundraiser, putting their spin on hits such as "Blaze of Glory" from the singer's extensive rock catalog. Bon Jovi founded a band of the same name in 1983 in New Jersey and helped define the guitar-heavy rock of the 1980s. The 61-year-old was chosen as this year's Person of the Year by MusiCares, a charitable arm of the Recording Academy that raises funds to help musicians with health care and other needs.

Rapper Killer Mike taken away from Grammy Awards in handcuffs

Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said. Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

Taylor Swift makes Grammys history as women rule music's top honors

Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time as women dominated the music industry's top honors. Swift also announced from the Grammys stage that she would release a new album in April.

Factbox-Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

Best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monet follows big names

The 2024 Grammy Awards may be a launching pad for the best new artist winner, Victoria Monet, who took home the title at Sunday's 66th ceremony. Known for a combination of R&B and pop music, Monet was nominated in seven Grammy categories this year, including record of the year for her single “On My Mama.”

NFL-Taylor's Version: Swift-related Super Bowl bets include Kelce proposal

While Taylor Swift has not revealed if she will jet across the Pacific Ocean to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, that has not stopped online sportsbooks from offering bets that revolve around her presence at the game. Novelty bets around major sporting events are nothing new but a number of sports betting companies decided to have some fun with the Swift-Kelce craze after the Kansas City Chiefs punched their Super Bowl ticket.

Music from Africa rising on global charts, with help from TikTok

When the biggest names in music gather on Sunday for the industry's top honors at the Grammy Awards, they will hand out a new trophy for best African music performance. The prize reflects the growing popularity of Afrobeats, and other music from the continent, which is gaining a global audience with help from social media platforms such as short-form video app TikTok.

