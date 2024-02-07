Entertainment News Roundup: NFL-Taylor's Version: Swift-related Super Bowl bets include Kelce proposal; Best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monet follows big names and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Fired 'Mandalorian' actor sues Disney with funding from Elon Musk

Actor Gina Carano sued Walt Disney for wrongful termination from Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday and backed by billionaire Elon Musk. Carano argued in the suit that she was fired in 2021 for voicing conservative opinions on social media platforms including Twitter, which is now owned by Musk and known as X.

'American Fiction' stars hope film's success is 'a lesson for Hollywood'

"American Fiction" actors Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown and director Cord Jefferson hope the film's five Oscar nominations and its enthusiastic reception will help shift attitudes in Hollywood. Written by Jefferson, the comedy drama is based on Percival Everett's 2001 book "Erasure". It centres on Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a professor and writer who is having no luck in publishing a new literary novel. But then he jokingly writes an outrageously stereotypical "Black" book out of spite - and it becomes an instant success.

Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record

Taylor Swift's record-setting night at the Grammys drew the largest audience for music's highest honors since a pre-pandemic show in 2020, broadcaster CBS said on Monday. Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million people for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, according to Nielsen data released by CBS. That was a 34% jump from last year.

US country singer Toby Keith dies aged 62

U.S. country music star Toby Keith died on Monday aged 62, according to his X social media account, some 18 months after it was announced that he had stomach cancer. Keith "passed peacefully ... surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," a post on his X account said on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift makes Grammys history as women rule music's top honors

Pop superstar Taylor Swift set another record on Sunday, winning the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time as women dominated the music industry's top honors. Swift also announced from the Grammys stage that she would release a new album in April.

Crew member dies in fall on set of Marvel TV's 'Wonder Man'

A crew member died in a fall on the set of Marvel Studios television series "Wonder Man" on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney-owned studio said. The man, a rigger, fell from a catwalk onto a stage at Radford Studio Center just outside of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Riggers set up scaffolding to hold lights, cameras and other equipment at different angles.

'The great contraction' hits Hollywood

When stars returned to the red carpet in early January after two bruising strikes to celebrate the success of “Oppenheimer” and “Succession,” one existential threat above all was on everyone’s mind: Hollywood is shrinking. The era of “peak TV,” is over, said 17 entertainment business executives, agents and bankers who spoke with Reuters. From fewer original series and movies to greater scrutiny of budgets and a further squeeze on movie theater profits, people who call the shots said the television and film industries are adjusting to sober economic realities.

Best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monet follows big names

The 2024 Grammy Awards may be a launching pad for the best new artist winner, Victoria Monet, who took home the title at Sunday's 66th ceremony. Known for a combination of R&B and pop music, Monet was nominated in seven Grammy categories this year, including record of the year for her single “On My Mama.”

NFL-Taylor's Version: Swift-related Super Bowl bets include Kelce proposal

While Taylor Swift has not revealed if she will jet across the Pacific Ocean to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, that has not stopped online sportsbooks from offering bets that revolve around her presence at the game. Novelty bets around major sporting events are nothing new but a number of sports betting companies decided to have some fun with the Swift-Kelce craze after the Kansas City Chiefs punched their Super Bowl ticket.

