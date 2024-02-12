Entertainment News Roundup: NFL-Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends; Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar-nominated film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film

A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience. Taiwanese-American director S. Leo Chiang's 19 minute-long "Island in Between", available to watch on YouTube, tells the story of Kinmen, a small island group which hugs the Chinese coast.

Taylor Swift fans thankful Super Bowl didn't affect Tokyo concerts

Taylor Swift fans said on Saturday they were thankful the Super Bowl did not affect her Japanese tour schedule as she wrapped up her final concert in Tokyo. Swift kicked off the Asia leg of her "Eras Tour" this week with four concerts in Tokyo.

'Versatile, charismatic' Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards

U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver on Saturday won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life "independent, complex and strong female characters". The 74-year-old, best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" franchise, is only the third recipient of the honorary prize, which since its creation in 2022 has been awarded to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time. Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinéad O’Connor. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognized for his solo career.

NFL-Superstar Swift brings megawatt star power to Super Bowl

Pop superstar Taylor Swift took her seat at the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, providing a jolt of megawatt excitement to the Vegas blockbuster and ending a week-long will-she-won’t-she saga that has dominated the lead-up to the football event of the year. Swift's arrival some two hours before kick-off sent an almost palpable frisson around the Allegiant Stadium and social media rapidly filled with pictures and video footage of the singer dressed in a black top, black jeans and with a red jacket slung over her shoulder walking through the bowels of the stadium with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

NFL-Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits. Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

(With inputs from agencies.)