Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad; Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film and more

Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad

U.S. pop superstar Beyonce released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial in which she quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album. "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, aired during the United States' most-watched TV event.

Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film

A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience. Taiwanese-American director S. Leo Chiang's 19 minute-long "Island in Between", available to watch on YouTube, tells the story of Kinmen, a small island group which hugs the Chinese coast.

'Versatile, charismatic' Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards

U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver on Saturday won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life "independent, complex and strong female characters". The 74-year-old, best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" franchise, is only the third recipient of the honorary prize, which since its creation in 2022 has been awarded to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

NFL-Taylor Swift shares the glare with Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday

Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII. At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL-Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits. Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

