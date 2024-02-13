Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad; Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film and more

Drop the new music," Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, aired during the United States' most-watched TV event. Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad; Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad

U.S. pop superstar Beyonce released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial in which she quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album. "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, aired during the United States' most-watched TV event.

Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film

A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience. Taiwanese-American director S. Leo Chiang's 19 minute-long "Island in Between", available to watch on YouTube, tells the story of Kinmen, a small island group which hugs the Chinese coast.

'Versatile, charismatic' Sigourney Weaver honoured at Spain's Goya Awards

U.S. actress Sigourney Weaver on Saturday won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life "independent, complex and strong female characters". The 74-year-old, best known for playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" franchise, is only the third recipient of the honorary prize, which since its creation in 2022 has been awarded to Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

NFL-Taylor Swift shares the glare with Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday

Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII. At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL-Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits. Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024