Entertainment News Roundup: NFL-Taylor Swift shares the glare with Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday; BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus' - Variety and more

Beyonce surprises with new music after Super Bowl ad

U.S. pop superstar Beyonce released two new songs after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial in which she quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album. "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music," Beyonce said in the Verizon commercial on Sunday, aired during the United States' most-watched TV event.

Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film

A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience. Taiwanese-American director S. Leo Chiang's 19 minute-long "Island in Between", available to watch on YouTube, tells the story of Kinmen, a small island group which hugs the Chinese coast.

Gosling, Stone and a canine star mingle at Oscar nominees' lunch

Stars of "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and other Oscar-nominated films came together on Monday at the annual nominees luncheon, a celebratory event where actors, directors and behind-the-scenes artists mingled and posed for a group photo. Ryan Gosling, nominated for playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie, stood out in the hotel ballroom in a lilac-colored suit. He stopped to greet Messi, a dog that played a key role in best picture nominee "Anatomy of a Fall."

BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus' - Variety

BLACKPINK singer and rapper Lisa will appear in season 3 of the hit U.S. television series "The White Lotus", marking the K-pop superstar's acting debut, Variety reported on Monday. Lisa will be credited on the HBO show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, Variety said, but her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, has not been disclosed.

NFL-Taylor Swift shares the glare with Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday

Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII. At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

