IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Feb 15 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Down on the farm, South Korean granny rappers drop the beat CHILGOK, South Korea - A group of South Korean octogenarian rappers have hit it big in their hometown and beyond, rapping about farm life and bringing energy to a quiet rural area threatened by a population slump. (SOUTHKOREA-RAPPERS/SENIOR (PIX, TV), 474 words)

Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient HAVANA - A Cuban entrepreneur believes she has hit upon a formula for a unique homegrown perfume she hopes someday to sell to the world. Her secret ingredient? Cuba's prized tobacco leaf. (CUBA-ENTREPRENEURS/PERFUME (TV), 323 words)

The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now On Feb. 20, 1824, English naturalist and theologian William Buckland addressed the Geological Society of London, describing an enormous jaw and limb bones unearthed in a slate quarry in the village of Stonesfield near Oxford. Buckland recognized that these fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning "great lizard." With that, the first dinosaur was officially recognized. (SCIENCE-DINOSAURS/ANNIVERSARY (PIX, TV), 1,223 words)

Weight-loss drugs tied to benefit after hip replacement New diabetes and weight-loss drugs may benefit patients undergoing hip replacement without adding to complication risks, according to preliminary data released at a large meeting of orthopedic surgeons. (HEALTH-OBESITY/SURGERY (PIX), 332 words)

Catwalks and parties: London Fashion Week marks 40 years LONDON - London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday with designers new and established presenting their autumn/winter lines and fashionistas joining in celebrations as the showcase event marks its 40th birthday this year. (FASHION-LONDON/ANNIVERSARY (TV, PIX), 444 words)

Power blooms in Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week NEW YORK - Carolina Herrera aimed to highlight the powerful and resilient side of its clientele at its runway show at New York Fashion Week. (FASHION-NEW YORK/CAROLINA HERRERA (PIX, TV), 265 words)

'Bridgerton' returns for new season and new romance LONDON - The cast of "Bridgerton" offered fans a sneak peak of its third season, sharing a glimpse of the latest budding romance in the hit Netflix drama that has gained fans around the world. (TELEVISION-BRIDGERTON/ (TV), 271 words)

Touring Addis Ababa with star chef Marcus Samuelsson NEW YORK - When you think of business travel, you might think of typical locations like London or New York City or Dubai. But here is a unique idea to explore: Ethiopia's Addis Ababa. (TRAVEL-48HOURS/ADDISABABA (PIX), 884 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-What is in the US Congress' $95.34 billion security aid bill?

NEWSMAKER-Once disgraced, Indonesia's ex-commander Prabowo on track for presidency (Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)