Cuba's prized tobacco leaf.
Lioness and Windrush names added to London's iconic Tube map
London's famous Tube travel map will feature new names including "Lioness", "Windrush" and "Suffragette" in a multi-million pound rebranding of the Overground train network intended to make it easier for passengers to get around. The map was originally designed for London's Underground rail network, known as the Tube, but the Overground already looms large on the current design with over 100 stations spread across six orange, spaghetti-like lines.
Cuban perfumist makes home-grown fragrance with surprise ingredient
A Cuban entrepreneur believes she has hit upon a formula for a unique homegrown perfume she hopes someday to sell to the world. Her secret ingredient? Cuba's prized tobacco leaf.
