Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez launches 'This Is Me...Now' with muse Affleck by her side; 'Bridgerton' returns for new season and new romance and more

Snoop Dogg to bring a new take to NBC's Olympics coverage

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who is returning to NBC's Olympics coverage this summer with a higher profile, promised more of the unique commentary that won fans three years ago at the Tokyo games. Wearing a red, white and blue track suit with his name and the NBC peacock logo, the hip hop megastar said on Wednesday that his plan for Paris entailed "shaking it up in many different ways, bringing my flavor."

German far-right, Gaza war overshadow Berlin Film Festival

The Berlin Film Festival, barely back on its feet after the COVID pandemic and the resulting dry period in film production, opens on Thursday to fresh rows over the rise of the far-right in Germany and the conflict in Gaza. On the commercial side, the European Film Market which traditionally runs in parallel with the festival looks set for a vintage year, with buyers bullish now that the Hollywood scriptwriters' strike is over.

From losing heads to winning hearts, the new musical from the makers of 'SIX'

The British composing team who shot to fame after they created the international hit musical "SIX", based on the six wives of Henry VIII, chose Valentine's Day to launch their latest interpretation of the ups and downs of relationships. "Why Am I So Single?" is a musical celebration of friendship and love in the age of dating apps that will run from Aug. 27 until February 2025 in London's West End.

Cillian Murphy shoulders a society's shame in Berlinale opener

Hauling coals against a leaden sky, Cillian Murphy opened the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday with "Small Things Like These", in which the "Oppenheimer" star portrays a man sagging under the twin burdens of a traumatic childhood and an oppressive present. Set in Catholic Ireland in the 1980s and based on Claire Keegan's novel of the same name, the film casts Murphy as a coal merchant father consumed by guilt and indecision over whether to save a girl locked up in a "Magdalene laundry" run by nuns.

BAFTA Film Awards: Will lead nominee 'Oppenheimer' be the big winner?

Historical drama "Oppenheimer" leads nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards in London this weekend, but will the movie about the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, which has already picked up prizes elsewhere, be the winner on the night? Directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer", one of last year's highest-earning movies, has 13 nods at Britain's top movie honours, followed by sex-charged gothic comedy "Poor Things" starring Emma Stone, with 11.

Jennifer Lopez launches 'This Is Me...Now' with muse Affleck by her side

Jennifer Lopez explores her experiences of love and relationships in her new movie "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" that premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she walked the carpet with her husband, actor-director Ben Affleck. The musical film, which coincides with the release of Lopez' new album entitled "This is Me...Now", delves into her love life and the nature of relationships, including with herself, through the characters in her self-penned drama.

'Bridgerton' returns for new season and new romance

The cast of "Bridgerton" offered fans a sneak peek of its third season on Wednesday, sharing a glimpse of the latest budding romance in the hit Netflix drama that has gained fans around the world. Characters and longtime friends Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, take centre stage in the new season of the show, which is set in Regency-era London.

Star-studded 'Dune: Part Two' rolls into London for world premiere

The desert planet Arrakis came to London's Leicester Square on Thursday as the star-studded "Dune: Part Two", the second instalment of the sci-fi epic featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, rolled into town for the movie's world premiere. Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021's "Dune", with Chalamet's lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya's Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.

Berlin Film Festival jury questions move to uninvite far right

Two star members of the Berlin Film Festival's jury on Thursday criticised a decision to withdraw invitations to hard-right politicians, with one suggesting the event could have broadened the lawmakers' horizons. Five members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were invited to the opening ceremony on Thursday evening alongside other elected politicians.

