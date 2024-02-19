Entertainment News Roundup: 'Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most win; At Berlinale, 'Hilde' shows Nazi resistance fighter's quiet strength and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Main winners at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Britain's top movie honours, the BAFTA Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in London. Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

Gael Garcia Bernal explores mind vs body in Berlinale sci-fi 'Another End'

If it were possible to temporarily bring back the consciousness of a loved one who died, albeit in another person's body, to say good-bye one last time, would you do it? That's the question posed by director Piero Messina's new science fiction film "Another End," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday night.

'Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most win

"Oppenheimer", a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, winning the top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards. One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography and original score.

At Berlinale, 'Hilde' shows Nazi resistance fighter's quiet strength

Hilde Coppi, slightly uptight and bookish, well-liked by her employers, does not fit the image of a heroic Nazi resistance fighter, which is precisely why director Andreas Dresen was drawn to her character for the new film "From Hilde, With Love." "(She is) someone who doesn't stride ahead with her fist held high but whose decency comes from the heart. And I think people like that are often overlooked. But they are very valuable," Dresen told Reuters ahead of the film's premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

Flying palaces and dueling aliens star in a Berlinale space trip

In a sleepy fishing village in northern France two groups of extraterrastials descend from space in human form to wage war over the future of humanity in French director Bruno Dumont's new sci-fi film "The Empire". The film, which premieres on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival, is one of 20 movies competing for the festival's Golden Bear prize.

Kristen Stewart calls for more wide-ranging discussions about LGBTQ films

Kristen Stewart is ready for conversations about films featuring queer and female stories to no longer focus on just that aspect of their identity, she told journalists at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday. "We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone," she said.

