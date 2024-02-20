Entertainment News Roundup: Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most win; Kristen Stewart calls for more wide-ranging discussions about LGBTQ films and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Main winners at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Britain's top movie honours, the BAFTA Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in London. Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

French star Huppert finds meaning in unstructured nature of 'Traveler's Needs'

French star Isabelle Huppert said she was drawn to working with South Korean director Hong Sangsoo for a third time in "A Traveler's Needs," which premiered in Berlin on Monday, because of the uniquely unstructured nature of his work. "I did two other films with Hong Sangsoo, and his way of making films is unique," Huppert told journalists ahead of the film's screening at the Berlin Film Festival, explaining how Hong gives actors their lines just before shooting.

'Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most win

"Oppenheimer", a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, winning the top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards. One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography and original score.

Flying palaces and dueling aliens star in a Berlinale space trip

In a sleepy fishing village in northern France two groups of extraterrastials descend from space in human form to wage war over the future of humanity in French director Bruno Dumont's new sci-fi film "The Empire". The film, which premieres on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival, is one of 20 movies competing for the festival's Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale film spotlights the liquid rock that builds our world

Our concrete urban landscape is at the heart of "Architecton", Russian director Victor Kossakovsky's exquisite but contradictory documentary that examines how humans build and destroy their world. The film sets black-and-white drone footage of quarries, temples and cities destroyed by earthquakes or missile strikes to sumptuous brass music from composer Evgueni Galperine, interspersed with scenes of Italian architect Michele De Lucchi erecting a stone circle in his garden.

'Flower Moon' film song is an ode to endangered Osage language

Songwriter Scott George is looking forward to the performance of the Osage Nation song "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" at the 96th Oscars ceremony on March 10. The song is featured in the final scene of the Oscar best-picture nominee “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Indigenous actor Lily Gladstone and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kristen Stewart calls for more wide-ranging discussions about LGBTQ films

Kristen Stewart is ready for conversations about films featuring queer and female stories to no longer focus on just that aspect of their identity, she told journalists at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday. "We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone," she said.

